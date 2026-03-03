Rafferty Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vistra Corp. $VST

Rafferty Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,443 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vistra were worth $7,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Vistra by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,711,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,263,000 after purchasing an additional 28,338 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Vistra by 1.4% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Vistra during the third quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Ninepoint Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Vistra during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,628,000. Finally, Caitlin John LLC purchased a new stake in Vistra in the third quarter worth $57,000. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vistra news, CEO James A. Burke sold 22,251 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.05, for a total transaction of $3,605,774.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 297,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,290,575.90. The trade was a 6.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vistra Stock Down 4.6%

Shares of Vistra stock opened at $165.86 on Tuesday. Vistra Corp. has a 1 year low of $90.51 and a 1 year high of $219.82. The firm has a market cap of $56.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.43, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $163.52 and a 200 day moving average of $180.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.74, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($0.27). Vistra had a return on equity of 82.27% and a net margin of 5.32%.The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vistra Corp. will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a $0.228 dividend. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 20th. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Vistra from $249.00 to $233.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Vistra in a research note on Monday, November 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $217.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Vistra in a research report on Monday, December 29th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $241.00 price objective on shares of Vistra in a report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Vistra from $287.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vistra currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.40.

About Vistra

Vistra (NYSE: VST) is an integrated power company that develops, owns and operates electricity generation and retail businesses in the United States. The company’s operations span wholesale power production—through a diversified fleet of thermal and lower‑carbon generation assets—and retail electricity supply to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Vistra serves organized wholesale markets and competitive retail markets, with a notable presence in Texas and other regional U.S. power markets.

Vistra’s core activities include the ownership and operation of generation facilities, the commercial dispatch and optimization of those assets into wholesale markets, and the sale of electricity and related services to end-use customers through its retail brands.

