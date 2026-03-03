Rafferty Asset Management LLC Buys 32,048 Shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. $GBCI

Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Free Report) by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,078 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 32,048 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned 0.11% of Glacier Bancorp worth $6,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GBCI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $54,144,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Glacier Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $24,362,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 1,653.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 540,871 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,324,000 after buying an additional 510,017 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,488,822 shares of the bank’s stock worth $607,831,000 after buying an additional 419,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,651,000. 80.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Glacier Bancorp alerts:

Glacier Bancorp Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of Glacier Bancorp stock opened at $45.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.47 and a beta of 0.76. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.76 and a 52-week high of $53.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Glacier Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GBCI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.13). Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 14.99%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GBCI. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Glacier Bancorp from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Stephens set a $58.00 price target on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a report on Monday, January 26th. Piper Sandler set a $59.00 price target on shares of Glacier Bancorp and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Glacier Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.67.

View Our Latest Research Report on Glacier Bancorp

About Glacier Bancorp

(Free Report)

Glacier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in Kalispell, Montana, serving communities across the western United States. Through its primary banking subsidiary, Glacier Bank, the company offers a range of financial products, including commercial and consumer lending, deposit accounts, treasury management, mortgage banking, wealth management and insurance services. With locations in dozens of branches across Montana, Idaho, Wyoming, Nevada, Utah, Washington, Colorado and Arizona, it caters to individuals, small businesses and agribusiness clients.

Since its establishment in the mid-20th century as a community-focused savings institution, Glacier Bancorp has grown through both organic expansion and strategic acquisitions of regional banks, strengthening its presence in local markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Glacier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glacier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.