Radisson Mining Resources (CVE:RDS) Shares Up 5.1% – Still a Buy?

Radisson Mining Resources Inc. (CVE:RDS – Get Free Report) rose 5.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.84 and last traded at C$0.83. Approximately 1,222,938 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 37% from the average daily volume of 892,310 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.79.

Radisson Mining Resources Trading Up 5.1%

The firm has a market capitalization of C$351.68 million, a PE ratio of -166.00 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.73.

Radisson Mining Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Radisson Mining Resources Inc, a gold exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the 100% owned O'Brien gold project that comprise 120 claims covering a total area of 5,875 hectares located in the Abitibi Témiscamingue region of Quebec; and the Douay property, which comprising 30 claims covering an area of approximately 1,606 hectares located in the James Bay territory. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Rouyn-Noranda, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Radisson Mining Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radisson Mining Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.