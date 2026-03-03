QuickFee (ASX:QFE) Insider Bruce Coombes Buys 1,400,000 Shares

QuickFee Limited (ASX:QFE – Get Free Report) insider Bruce Coombes bought 1,400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.08 per share, with a total value of A$116,200.00.

QuickFee Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $30.67 million, a PE ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 463.21.

Get QuickFee alerts:

QuickFee Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.005 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a yield of 633.0%. QuickFee’s dividend payout ratio is presently -375.00%.

QuickFee Company Profile

QuickFee Limited provides a suite of payment and lending offerings through an online portal to professional, commercial, and homeowner services providers in Australia and the United States. The company's integrated online payment platform and financing solutions enables merchants to accept payments by ACH/EFT or card, payment plan/loan, or a buy now, pay later' instalment plan. QuickFee Limited was founded in 2009 and is based in Baulkham Hills, Australia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for QuickFee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuickFee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.