Quantum Computing (NASDAQ:QUBT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Quantum Computing (NASDAQ:QUBT – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03, FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.39 million.

QCI completed the acquisition of Lumina Semiconductor Inc. (LSI) (closed Feb 2026), which management says expands design, fabrication and packaging capabilities and brings an existing customer base expected to contribute revenue starting in Q1 2026.

Fab One is operational as a thin‑film lithium niobate rapid‑prototyping facility and has begun generating early foundry services revenue while feeding validated designs into downstream manufacturing partners.

Management is planning a larger domestic Fab Two to enable scalable production, but says meaningful CapEx is likely several hundred million dollars and would occur mainly two to three years out, not in 2026.

QCI exited 2025 with a strengthened balance sheet after raising about $1.55 billion during the year and holding roughly $1.52 billion in cash and investments, providing substantial runway for near‑term execution.

, providing substantial runway for near‑term execution. Q4 revenue was $198k (up from $62k YoY) and the quarter’s net loss narrowed to $1.6M due largely to a $7M derivative gain and $13.6M interest income, but operating expenses rose to $22.1M as the company scales headcount and incurs M&A costs.

Shares of Quantum Computing stock opened at $8.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -14.08 and a beta of 3.51. Quantum Computing has a 12 month low of $4.37 and a 12 month high of $25.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.56.

In other Quantum Computing news, COO Milan Begliarbekov sold 2,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.85, for a total value of $33,891.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 24,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $287,244. This represents a 10.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 19.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Quantum Computing during the 3rd quarter valued at $123,014,000. Marex Group plc boosted its position in Quantum Computing by 255.6% during the fourth quarter. Marex Group plc now owns 8,272,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,872,000 after buying an additional 5,945,679 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Quantum Computing by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,841,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,793,000 after buying an additional 4,643,818 shares during the last quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quantum Computing in the third quarter worth about $74,194,000. Finally, Defiance ETFs LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quantum Computing in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,071,000. 4.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QUBT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Quantum Computing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 15th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Quantum Computing in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Quantum Computing in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on Quantum Computing in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on Quantum Computing from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Quantum Computing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

Quantum Computing Inc (NASDAQ: QUBT) is a provider of quantum computing and quantum-inspired algorithm solutions, headquartered in the United States with research and development operations in Europe. Originally incorporated as Unigrid Software in 2019, the company rebranded in 2021 to reflect its strategic focus on commercializing emerging quantum technologies for enterprise and government customers.

The company’s flagship product, Qatalyst, is a quantum-inspired optimization platform that applies advanced heuristic solvers to address complex combinatorial problems in logistics, supply chain management, finance and other data-intensive fields.

