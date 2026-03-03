Quantbot Technologies LP Trims Stake in CNH Industrial N.V. $CNH

Quantbot Technologies LP lessened its position in CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNH – Free Report) by 64.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 325,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 587,977 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $3,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in CNH Industrial by 12.3% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 16,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,268,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,856,000 after buying an additional 938,035 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 4,972.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 21,380 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 132,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after acquiring an additional 4,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in CNH Industrial by 690.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 12,709 shares during the period. 59.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CNH Industrial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CNH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on CNH Industrial from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Truist Financial set a $12.00 price objective on shares of CNH Industrial in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CNH Industrial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.37.

CNH Industrial Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of CNH Industrial stock opened at $12.32 on Tuesday. CNH Industrial N.V. has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $14.27. The company has a quick ratio of 11.36, a current ratio of 13.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.14 and its 200 day moving average is $10.75. The company has a market cap of $15.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.24.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. CNH Industrial has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.350-0.450 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that CNH Industrial N.V. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

CNH Industrial Profile

(Free Report)

CNH Industrial N.V. is a global capital goods company specializing in the design, production and sale of agricultural and construction equipment, commercial vehicles and powertrain solutions. The firm operates through five core brands—Case IH and New Holland for agricultural machinery, Case and New Holland for construction equipment, Iveco for light, medium and heavy commercial vehicles, and FPT Industrial for engines and drivetrain components. Established in 2013 through the combination of Fiat Industrial and CNH Global, the company draws on a rich heritage of innovation dating back to pioneering landmarks in farm and construction machinery from the 19th century.

The company’s product portfolio encompasses tractors, combines, balers, excavators, backhoe loaders, trucks, vans and bespoke engines for marine, automotive and industrial markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CNH Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNH Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.