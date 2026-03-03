Quantbot Technologies LP Takes $2.92 Million Position in Zscaler, Inc. $ZS

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 9,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,915,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 6.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,367,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,406,506,000 after purchasing an additional 652,771 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,866,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,160,000 after buying an additional 105,318 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Zscaler by 9.4% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,281,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,066,000 after purchasing an additional 109,688 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Zscaler by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,199,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,823,000 after buying an additional 7,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 2.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 607,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,844,000 after acquiring an additional 11,676 shares during the last quarter. 46.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Zscaler News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Zscaler this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Zscaler

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.82, for a total transaction of $656,221.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 347,857 shares in the company, valued at $80,292,352.74. This trade represents a 0.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 2,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.79, for a total value of $546,823.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 74,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,378,471.87. The trade was a 3.05% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,350 shares of company stock worth $4,471,509. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ZS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Capital One Financial set a $320.00 price target on shares of Zscaler and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Zacks Research downgraded Zscaler from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Zscaler from $310.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Bank of America dropped their price target on Zscaler from $355.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Zscaler from $334.00 to $320.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zscaler has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.79.

View Our Latest Research Report on ZS

Zscaler Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ZS opened at $148.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -353.76, a PEG ratio of 217.30 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $254.04. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.56 and a 12 month high of $336.99.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $815.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.92 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 2.25% and a positive return on equity of 0.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Zscaler has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.000-1.010 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.990-4.020 EPS. Analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Zscaler Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zscaler is a cloud security company that delivers a cloud-native platform to protect users, applications and data as organizations move away from traditional, network-centric security architectures. The company focuses on a zero trust approach that assumes no implicit trust for users or devices, providing secure access to the internet, SaaS applications and private applications regardless of where users are located. Zscaler positions its services as an alternative to legacy appliances and site-centric VPNs, aiming to simplify security while enabling modern, distributed workforces.

Key offerings are built around the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange, a multi-tenant cloud platform that enforces security and access policies in-line.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.