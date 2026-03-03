Quantbot Technologies LP Sells 35,632 Shares of Jackson Financial Inc. $JXN

Quantbot Technologies LP decreased its position in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Free Report) by 54.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,632 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Jackson Financial were worth $2,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its position in Jackson Financial by 2.0% in the second quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,699,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,862,000 after purchasing an additional 33,040 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Jackson Financial by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,359,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,685,000 after buying an additional 20,212 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $102,131,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 854,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,494,000 after buying an additional 51,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Jackson Financial by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 847,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,823,000 after buying an additional 11,560 shares in the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Jackson Financial stock opened at $111.76 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $113.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.76. Jackson Financial Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.70 and a 52 week high of $123.61. The company has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of -319.29 and a beta of 1.45.

Jackson Financial ( NYSE:JXN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $6.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.90 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 20.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This is a positive change from Jackson Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. Jackson Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,028.57%.

Several research firms recently commented on JXN. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Jackson Financial in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $137.00 price objective on shares of Jackson Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Jackson Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Jackson Financial in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Evercore set a $118.00 target price on shares of Jackson Financial and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jackson Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.00.

Jackson Financial Inc is a U.S.-based financial services holding company headquartered in Lansing, Michigan. The company operates primarily through its principal subsidiary, Jackson National Life Insurance Company, and specializes in designing and distributing retirement products. Jackson Financial has been publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker JXN since its initial public offering in May 2022.

The company’s core offerings include a broad range of fixed, variable and indexed annuity products aimed at helping individuals preserve and grow retirement assets.

