Quantbot Technologies LP Sells 13,365 Shares of Strategy Inc $MSTR

Quantbot Technologies LP cut its holdings in shares of Strategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) by 59.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,931 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 13,365 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Strategy were worth $2,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaQuest LLC grew its position in shares of Strategy by 454.5% during the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 122 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Strategy by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,936 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,059,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in Strategy by 99.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 263 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Strategy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Strategy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. 59.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho set a $320.00 target price on shares of Strategy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $185.00 price target on shares of Strategy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Strategy in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Truist Financial set a $268.00 target price on Strategy in a report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Strategy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.21.

Insider Activity at Strategy

In related news, Director Carl J. Rickertsen purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $155.88 per share, for a total transaction of $779,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $779,400. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jane A. Dietze acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $99.48 per share, for a total transaction of $99,480.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,128. The trade was a 38.46% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have bought 6,012 shares of company stock worth $880,080. Corporate insiders own 8.46% of the company’s stock.

Key Stories Impacting Strategy

Here are the key news stories impacting Strategy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Company bought 3,015 BTC (~$204.1M) which signals ongoing commitment to growing its Bitcoin treasury; management continues to buy below the firm’s average cost, supporting the narrative that MSTR is a primary way for institutions/retail to get Bitcoin exposure via equity. Strategy Bitcoin Bet Deepens

Company bought 3,015 BTC (~$204.1M) which signals ongoing commitment to growing its Bitcoin treasury; management continues to buy below the firm’s average cost, supporting the narrative that MSTR is a primary way for institutions/retail to get Bitcoin exposure via equity. Positive Sentiment: Bitcoin steadied/rebounded after a volatile weekend, which typically lifts bitcoin-linked equities like MSTR as traders view the stock as a leveraged proxy for BTC price moves. Bitcoin price rally boosts Strategy

Bitcoin steadied/rebounded after a volatile weekend, which typically lifts bitcoin-linked equities like MSTR as traders view the stock as a leveraged proxy for BTC price moves. Positive Sentiment: Strategy raised the monthly dividend on its Variable Rate Series A Perpetual Stretch Preferred (STRC) to 11.50% for March — management says the variable-rate framework is intended to keep STRC trading near par and support issuance/liquidity, which can help fund future BTC buys. Strategy boosts STRC dividend

Strategy raised the monthly dividend on its Variable Rate Series A Perpetual Stretch Preferred (STRC) to 11.50% for March — management says the variable-rate framework is intended to keep STRC trading near par and support issuance/liquidity, which can help fund future BTC buys. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts remain mixed-to-positive overall (consensus around “Moderate Buy” and a wide range of price targets), so institutional views provide some support but also show large dispersion in expected outcomes. Analyst recommendation summary

Analysts remain mixed-to-positive overall (consensus around “Moderate Buy” and a wide range of price targets), so institutional views provide some support but also show large dispersion in expected outcomes. Negative Sentiment: Large unrealized losses and funding/dilution risk: MSTR’s heavy BTC exposure means equity is highly sensitive to BTC drawdowns (company carries big unrealized deficits when BTC falls) and recent purchases were funded partly via stock/equity issuance and ATM sales — that can dilute shareholders and has drawn public criticism. Strategy buys $204M in Bitcoin

Large unrealized losses and funding/dilution risk: MSTR’s heavy BTC exposure means equity is highly sensitive to BTC drawdowns (company carries big unrealized deficits when BTC falls) and recent purchases were funded partly via stock/equity issuance and ATM sales — that can dilute shareholders and has drawn public criticism. Negative Sentiment: Public criticism and market skepticism continue (social media and commentators highlighted the 101st purchase), which can amplify volatility in both BTC and MSTR stock during down moves. Peter Schiff mocks Saylor

Strategy Stock Up 6.3%

Shares of NASDAQ MSTR opened at $137.65 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.62, a quick ratio of 5.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Strategy Inc has a 12-month low of $104.17 and a 12-month high of $457.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $148.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $228.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 3.55.

Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The software maker reported ($42.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $46.02 by ($88.95). Strategy had a negative return on equity of 8.74% and a negative net margin of 806.34%.The company had revenue of $122.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Strategy Profile

Strategy, formerly known as MicroStrategy, Incorporated (NASDAQ: MSTR) is a global provider of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The company’s flagship platform offers business intelligence, data discovery, and advanced visualizations that enable organizations to analyze large volumes of data and deliver actionable insights. In addition to traditional on-premises deployments, Strategy provides a range of cloud-based services and managed offerings that allow customers to leverage the power of its analytics tools without managing complex infrastructure.

Founded in 1989 by Michael J.

