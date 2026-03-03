Quantbot Technologies LP Purchases 11,945 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS

Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 45.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,126 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,945 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 52.5% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 15,513 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 5,342 shares during the period. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter worth about $765,000. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 20,651 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 5,263 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,503,367 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $125,576,000 after acquiring an additional 44,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter worth $289,000. Institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on UPS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $88.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on United Parcel Service from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 25,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.15, for a total transaction of $2,655,236.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Parcel Service Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of UPS stock opened at $114.40 on Tuesday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.00 and a 1 year high of $123.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.04. The company has a market cap of $97.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.08.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $24.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.91 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 38.30% and a net margin of 6.28%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.75 EPS. Research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 17th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service (NYSE: UPS) is a global package delivery and supply chain management company that provides a broad range of transportation, logistics and e-commerce services. Its core business centers on small-package delivery and last-mile distribution for business and individual customers, supported by a network of ground transportation, air cargo operations (UPS Airlines) and sorting facilities. In addition to parcel delivery, UPS offers freight transportation, contract logistics, warehousing, customs brokerage and reverse-logistics solutions designed to support domestic and international commerce.

The company traces its roots to 1907 when it began as a small messenger service in the United States and later evolved into the United Parcel Service.

