Quantbot Technologies LP Makes New Investment in Indivior PLC $INDV

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Indivior PLC (NASDAQ:INDV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 127,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,068,000. Quantbot Technologies LP owned 0.09% of Indivior at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in Indivior during the 3rd quarter valued at about $308,000. Persistent Asset Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in Indivior in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,408,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Indivior by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 23,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 5,714 shares during the last quarter. Aberdeen Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Indivior during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,875,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Indivior during the third quarter valued at approximately $489,000. 60.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on INDV. Zacks Research cut shares of Indivior from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Northland Securities set a $50.00 target price on shares of Indivior in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Indivior from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Indivior in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Indivior in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.33.

Indivior Stock Performance

Shares of INDV opened at $31.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 0.83. Indivior PLC has a fifty-two week low of $8.64 and a fifty-two week high of $38.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.15.

Indivior (NASDAQ:INDV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $358.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.62 million. Indivior had a net margin of 16.85% and a negative return on equity of 148.76%. Equities research analysts predict that Indivior PLC will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Daniel A. Ninivaggi purchased 775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.39 per share, for a total transaction of $27,427.25. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 16,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $598,904.97. This trade represents a 4.80% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark Stejbach acquired 775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.39 per share, for a total transaction of $27,427.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 16,847 shares in the company, valued at $596,215.33. The trade was a 4.82% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 4,871 shares of company stock valued at $172,385.

Indivior Profile

Indivior plc is a specialty pharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and delivering treatments for addiction and related mental health disorders. The company’s portfolio centers on therapies designed to support individuals dealing with opioid dependence, alcohol use disorder and other behavioral health challenges. Its lead products include Suboxone® (buprenorphine and naloxone) sublingual film and Sublocade® (extended-release buprenorphine) injection, both of which are approved in multiple markets to aid in opioid use disorder management.

Indivior was established in 2014 through a demerger from the pharmaceuticals division of Reckitt Benckiser Group plc, inheriting decades of research and commercial expertise in addiction medicine.

