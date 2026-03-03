Quantbot Technologies LP Makes New $2.93 Million Investment in Sable Offshore Corp. $SOC

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Sable Offshore Corp. (NYSE:SOC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 168,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,934,000. Quantbot Technologies LP owned 0.17% of Sable Offshore at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SOC. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in Sable Offshore by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 29,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sable Offshore by 36.2% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Sable Offshore by 1,262.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sable Offshore during the second quarter worth $433,000. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sable Offshore by 24.6% during the second quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 34,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 6,750 shares during the period. 26.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sable Offshore Price Performance

Sable Offshore stock opened at $8.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.50 and a 200-day moving average of $12.88. Sable Offshore Corp. has a one year low of $3.72 and a one year high of $35.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sable Offshore ( NYSE:SOC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sable Offshore Corp. will post -6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SOC. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Sable Offshore in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sable Offshore in a report on Monday, December 29th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sable Offshore in a report on Wednesday, December 24th. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sable Offshore in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sable Offshore in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Sable Offshore Company Profile

Sable Offshore (NYSE:SOC) is an independent upstream oil and natural gas company specializing in offshore hydrocarbon exploration and production. The company identifies and secures exploration and development rights, conducts detailed seismic interpretation, and advances offshore prospects through appraisal and development phases. Its focus on the offshore environment drives investments in specialized drilling techniques, subsea infrastructure and production facility design.

Core business activities include offshore seismic surveys, the drilling of exploration and appraisal wells, installation and operation of production platforms or subsea systems, and well intervention services.

