Quantbot Technologies LP Increases Stock Holdings in Manhattan Associates, Inc. $MANH

Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,238 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,612 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $3,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MANH. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 72.1% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 12,245 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,124,000 after buying an additional 5,128 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 9.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 500,068 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $86,532,000 after acquiring an additional 41,571 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in Manhattan Associates in the first quarter worth approximately $987,000. Focus Partners Wealth increased its stake in Manhattan Associates by 181.4% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 2,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the second quarter worth $446,000. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on MANH. Barclays decreased their price target on Manhattan Associates from $239.00 to $237.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Citigroup raised shares of Manhattan Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $200.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Truist Financial set a $240.00 price target on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $200.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.75.

Manhattan Associates Price Performance

NASDAQ MANH opened at $139.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.88 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $158.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $181.70. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.86 and a 1-year high of $247.22.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The software maker reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 75.61%. The business had revenue of $270.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Manhattan Associates has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.040-5.200 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc (NASDAQ: MANH) is a provider of supply chain and omnichannel commerce software solutions designed to optimize the flow of goods, information and funds across enterprise operations. Its flagship offerings include warehouse management, transportation management, order management and omnichannel fulfillment applications. These solutions are delivered through a cloud-native platform called Manhattan Active, which enables retailers, manufacturers, carriers and third-party logistics providers to orchestrate inventory, manage distribution and improve customer service in real time.

Key product areas include Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, which automates and optimizes warehouse operations from receiving through shipping; Manhattan Active Transportation Management, supporting carrier selection, routing and freight payment; and Manhattan Active Omni, which unifies order capture, inventory visibility and fulfillment across stores, distribution centers and e-commerce channels.

