Quantbot Technologies LP Has $3.38 Million Position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company $SMG

Quantbot Technologies LP cut its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Free Report) by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 15,089 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $3,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SMG. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 201.1% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 157.3% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 156.7% in the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 634 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 835.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. 74.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Stock Up 0.4%

SMG stock opened at $70.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.90 and a beta of 1.98. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a twelve month low of $45.61 and a twelve month high of $72.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.80.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Dividend Announcement

Scotts Miracle-Gro ( NYSE:SMG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by $0.27. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative return on equity of 68.59% and a net margin of 2.68%.The company had revenue of $354.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.89) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Scotts Miracle-Gro has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.150-4.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 20th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 20th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 179.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SMG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. UBS Group set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Scotts Miracle-Gro has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.00.

Insider Transactions at Scotts Miracle-Gro

In other news, EVP Mark J. Scheiwer bought 693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $71.44 per share, for a total transaction of $49,507.92. Following the purchase, the executive vice president owned 15,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,032.80. This trade represents a 4.72% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.40, for a total value of $3,320,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 13,167,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $874,331,362.40. This trade represents a 0.38% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

About Scotts Miracle-Gro

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company is a leading developer, manufacturer and distributor of consumer lawn and garden products. The firm serves both retail and professional customers through an array of branded offerings that include lawn fertilizers, grass seed, pest and disease control solutions, plant foods and specialty products for indoor and outdoor gardening. Its portfolio spans well-known names such as Scotts®, Miracle-Gro®, Ortho® and various hydroponic and specialty garden brands.

Headquartered in Marysville, Ohio, the company traces its roots to O.M.

