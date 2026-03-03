Quantbot Technologies LP Buys Shares of 57,150 Novo Nordisk A/S $NVO

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 57,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,171,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NVO. Beacon Financial Group increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 4,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.6% in the third quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 32,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 5.7% in the third quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.0% in the third quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 21,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Nordea Equity Research lowered Novo Nordisk A/S to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.21.

Shares of NYSE:NVO opened at $37.74 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.79. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $36.72 and a one year high of $91.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 0.74.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.11. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 68.91% and a net margin of 33.03%.The business had revenue of $12.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.97 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 30th will be issued a $1.2751 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 541.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.63%.

Novo Nordisk A/S is a Danish multinational pharmaceutical company headquartered in Bagsværd, Denmark, best known for its leadership in diabetes care and metabolic health. The company traces its roots to early Danish insulin production in the 1920s and was established in its current form through a 1989 merger of predecessor companies. Novo Nordisk develops, manufactures and markets pharmaceutical products and devices that address chronic and serious diseases, with a strong emphasis on long-term treatment and patient support.

The company’s core product portfolio centers on diabetes therapies, including a range of insulins and modern incretin-based treatments.

