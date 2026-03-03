Quantbot Technologies LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Golar LNG Limited $GLNG

Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Free Report) by 53.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,344 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,617 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Golar LNG were worth $3,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Golar LNG by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 9,178,978 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $378,082,000 after purchasing an additional 203,829 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Golar LNG by 1.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,914,741 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $78,868,000 after buying an additional 26,838 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 2.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,345,804 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $55,434,000 after buying an additional 26,722 shares in the last quarter. Two Seas Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 76.2% in the second quarter. Two Seas Capital LP now owns 909,355 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $37,456,000 after buying an additional 393,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of Golar LNG by 31.4% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 787,215 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $32,425,000 after acquiring an additional 188,326 shares during the period. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Golar LNG alerts:

Golar LNG Stock Performance

Golar LNG stock opened at $46.14 on Tuesday. Golar LNG Limited has a fifty-two week low of $29.56 and a fifty-two week high of $46.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.04. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.09 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.55.

Golar LNG Dividend Announcement

Golar LNG ( NASDAQ:GLNG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The shipping company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.08). Golar LNG had a net margin of 16.69% and a return on equity of 6.24%. The firm had revenue of $132.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.29 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Golar LNG Limited will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. Golar LNG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 156.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Golar LNG from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Golar LNG from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $56.00 price objective on Golar LNG in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Golar LNG in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on GLNG

About Golar LNG

(Free Report)

Golar LNG Ltd. is a leading owner and operator of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers and floating infrastructure. The company specializes in the transportation of LNG on long-term and spot charters for major energy firms around the world. In addition to shipping, Golar LNG has broadened its services to include project development and the conversion of existing carriers into Floating Liquefied Natural Gas (FLNG) and Floating Storage and Regasification Unit (FSRU) vessels.

Since pioneering the first purpose-built FLNG conversion project, Golar LNG has been at the forefront of offshore gas monetization.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Golar LNG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golar LNG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.