Quantbot Technologies LP Boosts Position in General Mills, Inc. $GIS

Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 123.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,287 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,809 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in General Mills were worth $3,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Davis Capital Management bought a new position in General Mills in the third quarter worth $29,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its position in General Mills by 1,094.4% during the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of General Mills by 343.8% in the 3rd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. 75.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Paul Joseph Gallagher sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.15, for a total transaction of $72,225.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 48,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,338,549.20. This trade represents a 3.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GIS opened at $45.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71 and a beta of -0.05. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.78 and a twelve month high of $67.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.75 and a 200 day moving average of $47.46.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 17th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.07. General Mills had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 13.51%.The business had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. General Mills has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.580-3.790 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 10th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.4%. General Mills’s payout ratio is 52.47%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GIS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on General Mills from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on General Mills from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Mizuho set a $47.00 price objective on General Mills in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on General Mills from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.42.

General Mills, Inc (NYSE: GIS) is a multinational consumer foods company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of branded food products. Its product categories include ready-to-eat and hot cereals, baking mixes and ingredients, snacks and bars, refrigerated and frozen doughs, yogurt and other dairy products, and a variety of shelf-stable meals and meal components. The company’s portfolio features widely recognized consumer brands across grocery store, mass channel and foodservice outlets.

Founded in the early 20th century and incorporated under its current name in 1928, General Mills has grown through both internal brand development and strategic expansion to become a global food company.

