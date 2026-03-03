Qualcomm Incorporated $QCOM Shares Sold by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,189,799 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 82,962 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Qualcomm were worth $197,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Qualcomm by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 114,659,269 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $18,260,635,000 after buying an additional 290,799 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Qualcomm by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,667,047 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $8,547,014,000 after acquiring an additional 420,352 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Qualcomm in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,713,603,000. Amundi increased its stake in shares of Qualcomm by 38.2% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 11,533,094 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,866,451,000 after acquiring an additional 3,186,524 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Qualcomm by 0.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,168,731 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,460,212,000 after purchasing an additional 74,243 shares in the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Qualcomm alerts:

Qualcomm Stock Down 0.9%

QCOM stock opened at $141.03 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $156.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.77. The company has a market cap of $150.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.14, a PEG ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.25. Qualcomm Incorporated has a 12-month low of $120.80 and a 12-month high of $205.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Qualcomm Announces Dividend

Qualcomm ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The wireless technology company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.12. Qualcomm had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 44.09%. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.41 earnings per share. Qualcomm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Qualcomm has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.450-2.650 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Qualcomm’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus decreased their price target on Qualcomm from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Qualcomm from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Bank of America downgraded Qualcomm from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Qualcomm from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Qualcomm in a report on Thursday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.48.

View Our Latest Research Report on Qualcomm

Insider Transactions at Qualcomm

In related news, EVP Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.65, for a total value of $458,787.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 35,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,900,202.35. The trade was a 8.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ann C. Chaplin sold 7,180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.03, for a total value of $1,278,255.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 23,944 shares in the company, valued at $4,262,750.32. This represents a 23.07% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 45,501 shares of company stock valued at $7,784,198 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Qualcomm News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Qualcomm this week:

About Qualcomm

(Free Report)

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Qualcomm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualcomm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.