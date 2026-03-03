Q2 EPS Estimates for VECO Lowered by Northland Securities

Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO – Free Report) – Analysts at Northland Securities dropped their Q2 2026 earnings estimates for Veeco Instruments in a report released on Thursday, February 26th. Northland Securities analyst G. Richard now anticipates that the semiconductor company will earn $0.15 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.19. The consensus estimate for Veeco Instruments’ current full-year earnings is $0.76 per share. Northland Securities also issued estimates for Veeco Instruments’ Q1 2027 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.17 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Veeco Instruments from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Veeco Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.17.

Veeco Instruments Stock Performance

NASDAQ VECO opened at $32.68 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.39 and a beta of 1.17. Veeco Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $16.92 and a fifty-two week high of $35.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 4.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Veeco Instruments

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 75.6% in the second quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Veeco Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Veeco Instruments by 49,728.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 3,481 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 16,961.9% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 3,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Veeco Instruments by 329.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 3,554 shares in the last quarter. 98.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO William John Miller sold 25,000 shares of Veeco Instruments stock in a transaction on Friday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $800,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 464,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,865,376. This trade represents a 5.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Veeco Instruments Company Profile

Veeco Instruments Inc (NASDAQ: VECO) is a leading supplier of process equipment for the semiconductor, data storage, wireless communications, power electronics and advanced packaging industries. The company designs, manufactures and services precision tools used to grow, deposit and etch thin films on substrates, enabling the fabrication of chips, light-emitting diodes (LEDs), micro-electromechanical systems (MEMS) and high-density storage devices. Veeco’s platforms are deployed across fabrication facilities worldwide, where they support key processes in materials science and device manufacturing.

Veeco’s product portfolio spans molecular beam epitaxy (MBE), metal organic chemical vapor deposition (MOCVD), atomic layer deposition (ALD), ion beam etch and deposition, and high-precision wet and dry etch systems.

See Also

