Q1 EPS Estimates for Cipher Mining Reduced by HC Wainwright

Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright decreased their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for Cipher Mining in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 25th. HC Wainwright analyst M. Colonnese now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.29) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.20). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cipher Mining’s current full-year earnings is ($0.31) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Cipher Mining’s Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.11) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.07) EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Research lowered Cipher Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Cipher Mining from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Cipher Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Sunday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Cipher Mining in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Cipher Mining in a research note on Monday, February 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.46.

Cipher Mining Price Performance

Shares of Cipher Mining stock opened at $15.76 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 2.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37. Cipher Mining has a 12 month low of $1.86 and a 12 month high of $25.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cipher Mining

In related news, Director Wesley Hastie Williams sold 49,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total transaction of $801,861.36. Following the transaction, the director owned 158,145 shares in the company, valued at $2,542,971.60. The trade was a 23.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director James E. Newsome sold 21,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $349,790.63. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 172,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,765,046.76. The trade was a 11.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 142,825 shares of company stock worth $2,319,720. 2.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cipher Mining

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CIFR. Sherman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cipher Mining during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cipher Mining during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Arax Advisory Partners raised its holdings in Cipher Mining by 274.2% in the 4th quarter. Arax Advisory Partners now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Cipher Mining by 218.3% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cipher Mining in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. 12.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cipher Mining Company Profile

Cipher Mining Inc is a Nasdaq-listed bitcoin mining company that develops, owns and operates large-scale mining facilities across the United States. The company focuses on deploying advanced ASIC hardware and securing long-term low-cost power contracts to optimize bitcoin production. By strategically locating its sites in regions with abundant energy supply, Cipher Mining seeks to maintain a competitive cost structure and deliver efficient hashrate capacity growth.

Founded in 2021 and headquartered in Austin, Texas, Cipher Mining has pursued an integrated approach encompassing site development, equipment procurement and operations management.

