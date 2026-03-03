Q1 Earnings Forecast for HRTX Issued By Northland Securities

Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX – Free Report) – Northland Securities issued their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Heron Therapeutics in a report issued on Thursday, February 26th. Northland Securities analyst C. Byrnes forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Heron Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.13) per share. Northland Securities also issued estimates for Heron Therapeutics’ Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $40.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.53 million.

HRTX has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 9th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Heron Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

Shares of NASDAQ HRTX opened at $1.20 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.27. Heron Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.59, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $226.25 million, a PE ratio of -9.23 and a beta of 1.26.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HRTX. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 2,383.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 18,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 18,114 shares during the last quarter. PKS Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Heron Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Heron Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 5,541.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 24,088 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 23,661 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

Heron Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing therapies in pain management and supportive care for patients undergoing medical and surgical procedures. The company’s research is dedicated to addressing unmet needs in oncology supportive care and post-operative pain management through innovative drug formulations designed to improve patient outcomes and reduce reliance on opioids.

Heron’s first approved therapy, SUSTOL (granisetron) extended-release injection, received U.S.

