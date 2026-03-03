Protara Therapeutics (TARA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.34) per share for the quarter. Individuals may visit the the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Monday, March 9, 2026 at 9:30 AM ET.

Protara Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:TARA opened at $5.97 on Tuesday. Protara Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.77 and a 1-year high of $7.82. The company has a market capitalization of $308.23 million, a PE ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.23.

Get Protara Therapeutics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TARA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Protara Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Protara Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Protara Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TARA. Persistent Asset Partners Ltd bought a new position in shares of Protara Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Protara Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Protara Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Protara Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Protara Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.13% of the company’s stock.

About Protara Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Protara Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel immunotherapies for virus-driven cancers. The company’s primary areas of research include human papillomavirus (HPV)–associated malignancies, where it seeks to harness and enhance the body’s immune response to target tumor cells. Protara’s therapeutic strategy combines antigen-specific vaccination approaches with modulators of T-cell activation to improve clinical outcomes in patients with HPV-mediated disease.

Protara’s lead immunotherapy candidate is PTX-35, an investigational monoclonal antibody designed to agonize OX40, a co-stimulatory receptor on T cells.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Protara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.