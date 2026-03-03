Procore Technologies, Inc. $PCOR Shares Sold by Crescent Park Management L.P.

Crescent Park Management L.P. reduced its holdings in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 200,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,788 shares during the quarter. Procore Technologies accounts for approximately 5.9% of Crescent Park Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Crescent Park Management L.P.’s holdings in Procore Technologies were worth $14,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Procore Technologies by 465.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Procore Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 70.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies during the third quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies during the third quarter worth $57,000. 81.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PCOR shares. KeyCorp cut their target price on Procore Technologies from $91.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Zacks Research cut Procore Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $75.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.95.

In other Procore Technologies news, Director William J.G. Griffith sold 207,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.30, for a total transaction of $15,000,370.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 3,244,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $234,580,675.80. This represents a 6.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 75,000 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.70, for a total transaction of $5,452,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 1,155,480 shares in the company, valued at $84,003,396. This trade represents a 6.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 323,713 shares of company stock valued at $22,951,857 in the last 90 days. 21.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PCOR stock opened at $55.76 on Tuesday. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.08 and a 12-month high of $82.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.30 and a 200-day moving average of $68.86. The company has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.22 and a beta of 0.89.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $349.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.80 million. Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 7.62% and a negative return on equity of 3.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Execution, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

