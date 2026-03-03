Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) Director Matthew Shawn Morris Sells 7,788 Shares

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Free Report) Director Matthew Shawn Morris sold 7,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.99, for a total value of $194,622.12. Following the transaction, the director owned 68,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,704,018.12. The trade was a 10.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Matthew Shawn Morris also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 27th, Matthew Shawn Morris sold 16,550 shares of Privia Health Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $413,750.00.

On Friday, December 12th, Matthew Shawn Morris sold 13,647 shares of Privia Health Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $341,311.47.

Shares of NASDAQ PRVA opened at $24.04 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.07 and a 200-day moving average of $23.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.41, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.83. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.77 and a 12 month high of $26.51.

Privia Health Group ( NASDAQ:PRVA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $541.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.61 million. Privia Health Group had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 3.06%. Privia Health Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Positive Sentiment: Truist raised its price target on PRVA from $31 to $33 and reiterated a “buy” rating — the new target implies roughly ~37% upside from the current price, which can attract buyers and support the rally. Article Title

Truist raised its price target on PRVA from $31 to $33 and reiterated a “buy” rating — the new target implies roughly ~37% upside from the current price, which can attract buyers and support the rally. Positive Sentiment: Privia announced it will acquire Evolent’s ACO business to expand its value‑based care scale — a strategic deal that could boost managed-care revenue, accelerate margin improvement in value-based contracts, and justify higher multiples if integration succeeds. Privia Health Expands Value Based Care Scale With Evolent ACO Acquisition

Privia announced it will acquire Evolent’s ACO business to expand its value‑based care scale — a strategic deal that could boost managed-care revenue, accelerate margin improvement in value-based contracts, and justify higher multiples if integration succeeds. Negative Sentiment: Director Matthew Shawn Morris sold a combined ~24,338 shares across Feb. 26–27 for about $608k; he still holds 68,188 shares. Significant director sales can create short‑term selling pressure or raise governance/sentiment questions for some investors. SEC filing: SEC Form 4

Director Matthew Shawn Morris sold a combined ~24,338 shares across Feb. 26–27 for about $608k; he still holds 68,188 shares. Significant director sales can create short‑term selling pressure or raise governance/sentiment questions for some investors. SEC filing: Negative Sentiment: CFO David Mountcastle sold a combined ~13,058 shares across Feb. 26–27 for roughly $327k; he continues to own 172,909 shares. Insider sales by senior finance executives are often watched closely and can temper enthusiasm from positive catalysts. SEC filing: SEC Form 4

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Privia Health Group by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 427,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,139,000 after buying an additional 20,652 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Privia Health Group by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 233,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,535,000 after acquiring an additional 8,531 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Privia Health Group by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 702,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,662,000 after acquiring an additional 112,428 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Privia Health Group by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 36,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 6,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Grove Partners LP increased its position in Privia Health Group by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Freestone Grove Partners LP now owns 1,213,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,768,000 after purchasing an additional 350,194 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Privia Health Group in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on Privia Health Group in a report on Friday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Privia Health Group from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Evercore boosted their price target on shares of Privia Health Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Privia Health Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.93.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ: PRVA) is a physician enablement company that partners with independent physicians, medical groups and health systems to transform the delivery of patient care. Through a clinically integrated network and a proprietary technology platform, the company supports providers in managing population health, delivering coordinated care and optimizing financial performance under both fee-for-service and value-based reimbursement models.

Founded in 2016 and headquartered in McLean, Virginia, Privia Health has rapidly expanded its footprint to serve multiple metropolitan markets across the United States.

