Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) CFO David Mountcastle Sells 5,361 Shares of Stock

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Free Report) CFO David Mountcastle sold 5,361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $134,025.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 172,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,322,725. This represents a 3.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

David Mountcastle also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 27th, David Mountcastle sold 7,697 shares of Privia Health Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total transaction of $192,809.85.

On Friday, December 12th, David Mountcastle sold 23,887 shares of Privia Health Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $597,891.61.

PRVA stock opened at $24.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.52. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.77 and a 52-week high of $26.51.

Privia Health Group ( NASDAQ:PRVA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.21. Privia Health Group had a return on equity of 3.06% and a net margin of 1.08%.The business had revenue of $541.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Here are the key news stories impacting Privia Health Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Truist raised its price target on PRVA from $31 to $33 and reiterated a “buy” rating — the new target implies roughly ~37% upside from the current price, which can attract buyers and support the rally. Article Title

Truist raised its price target on PRVA from $31 to $33 and reiterated a “buy” rating — the new target implies roughly ~37% upside from the current price, which can attract buyers and support the rally. Positive Sentiment: Privia announced it will acquire Evolent’s ACO business to expand its value‑based care scale — a strategic deal that could boost managed-care revenue, accelerate margin improvement in value-based contracts, and justify higher multiples if integration succeeds. Privia Health Expands Value Based Care Scale With Evolent ACO Acquisition

Privia announced it will acquire Evolent’s ACO business to expand its value‑based care scale — a strategic deal that could boost managed-care revenue, accelerate margin improvement in value-based contracts, and justify higher multiples if integration succeeds. Negative Sentiment: Director Matthew Shawn Morris sold a combined ~24,338 shares across Feb. 26–27 for about $608k; he still holds 68,188 shares. Significant director sales can create short‑term selling pressure or raise governance/sentiment questions for some investors. SEC filing: SEC Form 4

Director Matthew Shawn Morris sold a combined ~24,338 shares across Feb. 26–27 for about $608k; he still holds 68,188 shares. Significant director sales can create short‑term selling pressure or raise governance/sentiment questions for some investors. SEC filing: Negative Sentiment: CFO David Mountcastle sold a combined ~13,058 shares across Feb. 26–27 for roughly $327k; he continues to own 172,909 shares. Insider sales by senior finance executives are often watched closely and can temper enthusiasm from positive catalysts. SEC filing: SEC Form 4

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citizens Jmp raised their price objective on shares of Privia Health Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Evercore increased their price target on shares of Privia Health Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a report on Friday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Privia Health Group in a report on Thursday, November 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Privia Health Group in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.93.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Privia Health Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,487,000. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in Privia Health Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,941,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Privia Health Group by 69.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 113,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after purchasing an additional 46,526 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Privia Health Group in the second quarter worth $2,209,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group during the second quarter worth $531,000. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ: PRVA) is a physician enablement company that partners with independent physicians, medical groups and health systems to transform the delivery of patient care. Through a clinically integrated network and a proprietary technology platform, the company supports providers in managing population health, delivering coordinated care and optimizing financial performance under both fee-for-service and value-based reimbursement models.

Founded in 2016 and headquartered in McLean, Virginia, Privia Health has rapidly expanded its footprint to serve multiple metropolitan markets across the United States.

