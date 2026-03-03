Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) CFO David Mountcastle Sells 5,361 Shares of Stock

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Free Report) CFO David Mountcastle sold 5,361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $134,025.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 172,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,322,725. This represents a 3.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
David Mountcastle also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, February 27th, David Mountcastle sold 7,697 shares of Privia Health Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total transaction of $192,809.85.
- On Friday, December 12th, David Mountcastle sold 23,887 shares of Privia Health Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $597,891.61.
Privia Health Group Price Performance
PRVA stock opened at $24.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.52. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.77 and a 52-week high of $26.51.
Key Headlines Impacting Privia Health Group
Here are the key news stories impacting Privia Health Group this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Truist raised its price target on PRVA from $31 to $33 and reiterated a “buy” rating — the new target implies roughly ~37% upside from the current price, which can attract buyers and support the rally. Article Title
- Positive Sentiment: Privia announced it will acquire Evolent’s ACO business to expand its value‑based care scale — a strategic deal that could boost managed-care revenue, accelerate margin improvement in value-based contracts, and justify higher multiples if integration succeeds. Privia Health Expands Value Based Care Scale With Evolent ACO Acquisition
- Negative Sentiment: Director Matthew Shawn Morris sold a combined ~24,338 shares across Feb. 26–27 for about $608k; he still holds 68,188 shares. Significant director sales can create short‑term selling pressure or raise governance/sentiment questions for some investors. SEC filing: SEC Form 4
- Negative Sentiment: CFO David Mountcastle sold a combined ~13,058 shares across Feb. 26–27 for roughly $327k; he continues to own 172,909 shares. Insider sales by senior finance executives are often watched closely and can temper enthusiasm from positive catalysts. SEC filing: SEC Form 4
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citizens Jmp raised their price objective on shares of Privia Health Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Evercore increased their price target on shares of Privia Health Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a report on Friday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Privia Health Group in a report on Thursday, November 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Privia Health Group in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.93.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Privia Health Group
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Privia Health Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,487,000. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in Privia Health Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,941,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Privia Health Group by 69.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 113,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after purchasing an additional 46,526 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Privia Health Group in the second quarter worth $2,209,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group during the second quarter worth $531,000. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Privia Health Group
Privia Health Group (NASDAQ: PRVA) is a physician enablement company that partners with independent physicians, medical groups and health systems to transform the delivery of patient care. Through a clinically integrated network and a proprietary technology platform, the company supports providers in managing population health, delivering coordinated care and optimizing financial performance under both fee-for-service and value-based reimbursement models.
Founded in 2016 and headquartered in McLean, Virginia, Privia Health has rapidly expanded its footprint to serve multiple metropolitan markets across the United States.
