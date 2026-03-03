Prime Medicine (NASDAQ:PRME) Posts Earnings Results

Prime Medicine (NASDAQ:PRME – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $0.84 million for the quarter. Prime Medicine had a negative return on equity of 163.51% and a negative net margin of 3,301.64%.

Prime Medicine Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PRME opened at $4.66 on Tuesday. Prime Medicine has a 52 week low of $1.11 and a 52 week high of $6.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.79. The company has a market cap of $841.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 2.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PRME has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Prime Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Prime Medicine in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Lifesci Capital raised Prime Medicine to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

About Prime Medicine

We are a biotechnology company committed to delivering a new class of differentiated one-time curative genetic therapies, Prime Editors, to address the widest spectrum of diseases by deploying our Prime Editing technology, which we believe is a versatile, precise, efficient and broad gene editing technology. Genetic mutations implicated in disease are diverse and can range from errors of a single base, known as point mutations, to errors that extend beyond a single base, such as insertions, deletions, duplications, or combinations thereof.

