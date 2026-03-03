Prada (PRDSF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Prada (OTCMKTS:PRDSF – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its results before the market opens on Thursday, March 5th. Analysts expect Prada to post earnings of $0.2232 per share and revenue of $1.8589 billion for the quarter.

Prada Stock Performance

Shares of Prada stock opened at $5.01 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.64. Prada has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $9.32.

About Prada

Prada S.p.A. is an Italian luxury fashion house known for its high‐end leather goods, ready‐to‐wear clothing, footwear, eyewear, fragrances and accessories. Founded in 1913 by Mario Prada in Milan, the company has grown into one of the world’s most recognizable luxury brands, combining artisanal craftsmanship with contemporary design. Prada’s collections are positioned at the premium end of the market, appealing to a global customer base seeking both timeless elegance and avant‐garde style.

Under the creative direction of Miuccia Prada—who joined the family business in the late 1970s—and the strategic leadership of Patrizio Bertelli, Prada has expanded its product lines and retail footprint.

