Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.00.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on POWI. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Power Integrations in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Power Integrations in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on Power Integrations from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd.

Power Integrations Trading Up 4.8%

POWI opened at $50.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.42. Power Integrations has a 1 year low of $30.86 and a 1 year high of $63.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.82, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.34.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $103.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.02 million. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 4.98%.The business’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Power Integrations will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Power Integrations Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th will be paid a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 220.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Balu Balakrishnan sold 4,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total transaction of $235,764.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 576,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,199,283.20. This represents a 0.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jennifer A. Lloyd sold 3,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.57, for a total transaction of $154,705.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 76,307 shares in the company, valued at $3,553,616.99. The trade was a 4.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 41,518 shares of company stock worth $1,920,642 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Power Integrations

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,053 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Power Integrations by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 75,792 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,827,000 after buying an additional 3,622 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 4.5% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 33,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 14.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 572,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,904,000 after acquiring an additional 74,107 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 15.5% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 174,754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,825,000 after acquiring an additional 23,389 shares during the period.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc, based in Hillsboro, Oregon, specializes in the design and development of high-performance analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for energy-efficient power conversion. The company’s products are used to convert and regulate electrical power in a wide range of applications, from consumer electronics and industrial systems to communications equipment and electric vehicle charging. By providing compact, reliable, and highly integrated solutions, Power Integrations aims to reduce system size, improve efficiency, and simplify thermal management for its customers.

The firm’s product portfolio encompasses isolated and non-isolated switching controllers for both AC-DC and DC-DC power conversion.

