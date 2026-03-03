PolyNovo (ASX:PNV) Insider Andrew Lumsden Acquires 100,000 Shares

PolyNovo Limited (ASX:PNV – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Lumsden purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.91 per share, with a total value of A$91,400.00.

PolyNovo Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.17, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 3.03. The stock has a market cap of $645.94 million, a PE ratio of 65.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.67.

Get PolyNovo alerts:

PolyNovo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

PolyNovo Limited develops medical devices in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers NovoSorb Biodegradable Temporising Matrix, which is used in a fully debrided clean surgical wound to physiologically close the wound. It is also developing hernia devices for hernia repair and solution for ventral hernia and complex abdominal wall reconstruction; NovoSorb Dermal Beta Cell Implant to host pancreatic islet cells in the skin; NovoSorb MTX for the treatment of varying complex wounds; and plastics and reconstructive device product.

Receive News & Ratings for PolyNovo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PolyNovo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.