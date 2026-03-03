Piper Sandler Lowers Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Price Target to $370.00

Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $374.00 to $370.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,MarketScreener reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the health services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 35.05% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CI. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Cigna Group from $305.00 to $303.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Leerink Partners raised their price target on shares of Cigna Group from $270.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 7th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Cigna Group in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Cigna Group from $372.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $330.42.

Get Cigna Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Cigna Group

Cigna Group Stock Performance

Shares of Cigna Group stock traded down $16.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $273.98. The company had a trading volume of 249,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,674,952. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Cigna Group has a one year low of $239.51 and a one year high of $350.00. The firm has a market cap of $72.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $280.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $284.54.

Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The health services provider reported $8.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.88 by $0.20. Cigna Group had a return on equity of 19.46% and a net margin of 2.17%.The business had revenue of $72.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Cigna Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 30.250- EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Cigna Group will post 29.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Cigna Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CI. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cigna Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Cigna Group by 119.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 90 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP bought a new stake in Cigna Group in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Cigna Group in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Prosperity Bancshares Inc purchased a new stake in Cigna Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cigna Group (NYSE: CI) is a global health services company that offers a broad portfolio of healthcare products and insurance solutions for individuals, employers, and governments. Its core businesses include medical and behavioral health plans, dental and vision coverage, pharmacy benefit management, and supplemental health products. Cigna serves a mix of commercial, Medicare, and Medicaid customers and provides workplace benefits such as group health plans and disability and life benefits for employers.

In addition to traditional insurance products, Cigna operates health services and care-delivery platforms designed to manage costs and improve outcomes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.