Piper Sandler Cuts Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Price Target to $9.00

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by analysts at Piper Sandler from $14.00 to $9.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 23.12% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Asana in a report on Monday, December 29th. HSBC set a $8.00 price target on Asana in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Asana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Asana from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Asana in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Asana has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.11.

Asana Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ASAN opened at $7.31 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.62. Asana has a twelve month low of $6.51 and a twelve month high of $19.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.86 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Asana had a negative return on equity of 79.80% and a negative net margin of 28.33%.The company had revenue of $205.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.13 million. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Asana will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Asana

In related news, Director Justin Rosenstein sold 850,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total transaction of $12,855,522.96. Following the sale, the director owned 210,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,181,217.76. The trade was a 80.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Anne Raimondi sold 76,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.47, for a total transaction of $1,101,065.71. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 764,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,057,655.66. This represents a 9.06% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 1,127,448 shares of company stock valued at $16,825,400 in the last three months. Company insiders own 61.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Asana

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ASAN. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Asana during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Asana by 119.7% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Asana by 137.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Asana in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Asana by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.21% of the company’s stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Asana

Here are the key news stories impacting Asana this week:

Asana Company Profile

Asana, Inc (NYSE: ASAN) is a leading provider of work management and collaboration software designed to help teams organize, track and manage their work. Founded in 2008 by Dustin Moskovitz and Justin Rosenstein, Asana’s platform enables users to create projects, assign tasks, set deadlines and visualize progress across diverse workflows. The company’s cloud-based solution includes customizable project templates, timeline views, boards and automated rules that streamline routine processes and reduce manual effort.

Built for both small teams and large enterprises, Asana supports integrations with a wide array of third-party applications, including communication tools, file-sharing services and DevOps platforms.

