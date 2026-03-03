Pinterest, Inc. $PINS Stock Holdings Increased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 18.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,550,242 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,213,241 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $685,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,986,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,961,933,000 after acquiring an additional 3,044,674 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 15.0% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,818,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,969,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319,964 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 4.4% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,862,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,673,000 after purchasing an additional 718,105 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Pinterest by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,855,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,842,000 after purchasing an additional 504,281 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Pinterest in the 2nd quarter worth about $477,853,000. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 22,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.86, for a total transaction of $590,151.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 540,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,973,657.88. This represents a 4.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Malik Ducard sold 2,293 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total value of $50,583.58. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 695,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,335,825.22. This represents a 0.33% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 33,407 shares of company stock valued at $855,925 over the last quarter. 7.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pinterest Price Performance

Shares of Pinterest stock opened at $17.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.29. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.84 and a 52-week high of $39.93. The firm has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.93.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Pinterest had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 7.95%. Pinterest’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PINS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Barclays reduced their target price on Pinterest from $36.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Pinterest from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 13th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Pinterest from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on Pinterest from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and nineteen have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.87.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PINS

Pinterest Profile

(Free Report)

Pinterest, Inc operates a visual discovery platform that helps users find inspiration and ideas for projects ranging from home design and fashion to cooking and travel. Users create and curate “Pins” — images or videos linked to content — organized on thematic boards. The service is available through its website and mobile applications and emphasizes personalized recommendations and visual search to surface relevant content based on user interests.

The company’s primary revenue model is advertising, offering promoted content formats that integrate into user feeds and search results.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.