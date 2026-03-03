Peraso Inc. (NASDAQ:PRSO) Short Interest Update

Peraso Inc. (NASDAQ:PRSO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 240,032 shares, an increase of 58.7% from the January 29th total of 151,203 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 303,863 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 303,863 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

PRSO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Peraso in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Peraso from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 3rd. Williams Trading set a $3.00 price target on Peraso in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Peraso in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Peraso stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Peraso Inc. ( NASDAQ:PRSO Free Report ) by 71.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 69,697 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,095 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.78% of Peraso worth $61,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Peraso stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 252,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,649. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.94 and a 200 day moving average of $1.07. Peraso has a 1-year low of $0.52 and a 1-year high of $2.37. The company has a market capitalization of $7.66 million, a PE ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.10.

Peraso Technologies Inc is a Canadian semiconductor company specializing in the research, design and development of millimeter wave (mmWave) wireless communication solutions. The company’s core focus lies in the 60 GHz frequency band, where it engineers high-performance integrated circuits and beamforming solutions designed to deliver multi-gigabit wireless connectivity. Peraso’s technology is tailored for applications demanding high data throughput, low latency and reliable short-range wireless links.

The company’s product portfolio includes 60 GHz chipset solutions for wireless local area networking (WiGig), fixed wireless access (FWA), small-cell backhaul and point-to-point communication links.

