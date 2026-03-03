PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of PDF Solutions in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of PDF Solutions in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of PDF Solutions from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PDF Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

PDF Solutions Trading Up 0.7%

PDFS opened at $34.00 on Friday. PDF Solutions has a 1-year low of $15.91 and a 1-year high of $36.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -1,700.00 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.60.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $62.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.95 million. PDF Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 4.86%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PDF Solutions will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PDF Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $20,631,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its stake in PDF Solutions by 595.1% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 451,788 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,665,000 after buying an additional 386,788 shares in the last quarter. Pillsbury Lake Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of PDF Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,729,000. Cannell Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of PDF Solutions during the third quarter worth $8,709,000. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PDF Solutions during the third quarter worth $5,328,000. 79.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PDF Solutions, Inc, headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a technology company that provides data-driven solutions for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Founded in 1991, the company specializes in software and services designed to improve yield, productivity and profitability for semiconductor fabricators. Over its history, PDF Solutions has positioned itself as a partner to foundries, integrated device manufacturers (IDMs), assembly and test operations, offering tailored data analytics and engineering expertise.

The company’s flagship offering, the Exensio platform, aggregates and analyzes data from process equipment, metrology and inspection systems to identify yield-limiting defects and process excursions.

