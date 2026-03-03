Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.10, FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of $438.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.07 million. Paysafe had a negative net margin of 7.35% and a positive return on equity of 11.68%. Paysafe updated its FY 2026 guidance to 2.120-2.32 EPS.

PSFE opened at $6.24 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50. The company has a market cap of $373.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.82. Paysafe has a 12-month low of $5.95 and a 12-month high of $20.32.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Paysafe by 143.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,266 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Paysafe in the second quarter worth about $106,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Paysafe during the second quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Paysafe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Paysafe by 585.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 21,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 17,978 shares during the last quarter. 54.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Q4 results: Paysafe reported EPS of $0.46 vs. $0.36 expected (beat) — a clear upside surprise that can support the stock.

Management hosted a webcast/posted a slide deck to discuss results and guidance — helps investors digest the beat and assess forward outlook.

Revenue slightly missed: Q4 revenue $438.4M vs. $441.1M consensus and the company still shows a negative net margin (~‑7.35%) despite positive ROE — mixed fundamentals that may cap upside until growth or margins improve.

New securities class action filed: Levi & Korsinsky announced an Exchange Act claim in the Southern District of New York — a lawsuit increases legal and reputational risk and can weigh on the stock.

Multiple law firms soliciting plaintiffs and urging lead‑plaintiff motions (Rosen, Bronstein, Portnoy, DJS, Schall, etc.) — broad solicitor activity signals concentrated legal attention and a near‑term lead‑plaintiff deadline (April 7, 2026), which could amplify drawdown risk and volatility.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Paysafe from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (down from $17.00) on shares of Paysafe in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Paysafe in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on Paysafe from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Paysafe from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $10.26.

Paysafe is a global payments provider that delivers a comprehensive suite of online and offline payment solutions. The company operates a diverse portfolio of products, including digital wallets under the Skrill and Neteller brands, prepaid voucher services through paysafecard, and integrated payment processing solutions for merchants. Paysafe’s platform is designed to serve a wide range of industries, from e-commerce and digital goods to gaming, financial services, and regulated verticals, offering tailored risk and compliance management alongside its core transaction capabilities.

Founded through a series of mergers and strategic acquisitions, Paysafe traces its origins to the launch of paysafecard in 2000 and the establishment of Optimal Payments in 1996.

