Parker-Hannifin Corporation $PH Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,988 shares during the period. Parker-Hannifin accounts for 0.5% of Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned about 0.07% of Parker-Hannifin worth $66,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Sagard Holdings Management Inc. acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $1,083.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $945.00 to $1,038.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,020.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial set a $1,139.00 price objective on Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, January 30th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $995.37.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Parker-Hannifin news, CFO Todd M. Leombruno sold 2,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,002.34, for a total value of $2,066,825.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 20,610 shares in the company, valued at $20,658,227.40. The trade was a 9.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $946.48, for a total value of $1,379,021.36. Following the sale, the vice president owned 2,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,441,918.40. This represents a 36.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,551 shares of company stock valued at $12,117,502. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PH opened at $1,010.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Parker-Hannifin Corporation has a 1-year low of $488.45 and a 1-year high of $1,034.96. The company has a market capitalization of $127.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.86, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $949.77 and a 200-day moving average of $847.04.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $7.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.11 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.56% and a net margin of 17.29%.The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Corporation will post 26.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 6th will be given a dividend of $1.80 per share. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 6th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is presently 26.26%.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

(Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE: PH) is a global manufacturer and provider of motion and control technologies and systems. The company designs, manufactures and services a broad range of engineered components and systems used to control the movement and flow of liquids, gases and hydraulic power. Its product portfolio is applied across demanding environments and includes solutions for industrial manufacturing, aerospace, mobile equipment and other engineered applications.

Parker-Hannifin’s product and service offerings span hydraulic and pneumatic components, fittings and fluid connectors, valves, pumps and motors, electromechanical actuators and motion-control systems, filtration and separation products, and seals and sealing systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.