Paramount Skydance (NASDAQ:PSKY) Price Target Raised to $14.00 at Guggenheim

Paramount Skydance (NASDAQ:PSKY – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Guggenheim from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Guggenheim’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.36% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on PSKY. Zacks Research upgraded Paramount Skydance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Paramount Skydance from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Paramount Skydance from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Evercore upped their price objective on shares of Paramount Skydance from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Paramount Skydance in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and eight have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paramount Skydance has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $13.77.

Shares of PSKY traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.35. 3,226,578 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,367,797. The company has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Paramount Skydance has a 12-month low of $9.95 and a 12-month high of $20.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.55.

Paramount Skydance (NASDAQ:PSKY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $999.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $999.02. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.17 billion. Paramount Skydance had a negative net margin of 2.15% and a positive return on equity of 3.82%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PSKY. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Skydance in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Kelleher Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Skydance during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Paramount Skydance in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Paramount Skydance in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Paramount Skydance during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Skydance Media Group (Nasdaq: PSKY) is a media and entertainment company created through the proposed combination of Paramount Global’s filmed entertainment and streaming operations with Skydance Media, a privately held content studio. The combined business will encompass the development, production and distribution of feature films, television programming and digital content, drawing on a library of legacy Paramount Pictures franchises alongside Skydance’s blockbuster tentpoles and animation slate.

