Paramount Skydance (NASDAQ:PSKY) Price Target Raised to $14.00 at Guggenheim

Paramount Skydance (NASDAQ:PSKY – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Guggenheim from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Guggenheim’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.36% from the company’s current price.
Several other research firms have also weighed in on PSKY. Zacks Research upgraded Paramount Skydance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Paramount Skydance from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Paramount Skydance from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Evercore upped their price objective on shares of Paramount Skydance from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Paramount Skydance in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and eight have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paramount Skydance has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $13.77.
Paramount Skydance Stock Down 7.4%
Paramount Skydance (NASDAQ:PSKY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $999.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $999.02. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.17 billion. Paramount Skydance had a negative net margin of 2.15% and a positive return on equity of 3.82%.
Institutional Trading of Paramount Skydance
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PSKY. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Skydance in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Kelleher Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Skydance during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Paramount Skydance in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Paramount Skydance in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Paramount Skydance during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.00% of the company’s stock.
Paramount Skydance News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting Paramount Skydance this week:
- Positive Sentiment: FCC chair signals the agency will not seek to block Paramount’s roughly $110B Warner Bros deal, easing a major regulatory overhang that increases the odds the transaction will close. Paramount’s $110 billion Warner Bros deal poised to win FCC backing, FT reports
- Positive Sentiment: Paramount says it’s made “significant progress” with European regulators, reducing cross-border approval risk for the deal. Successful foreign clearance would materially de-risk completion timing. Paramount Claims Early European Regulatory Progress For WBD Deal
- Positive Sentiment: Company plans to merge HBO Max and Paramount+ into a single streaming service post-close, which management pitches as a path to scale, cost synergies and improved monetization for the combined streaming business. Paramount+ and HBO Max to merge into one streaming service after WBD deal closes
- Neutral Sentiment: CEO David Ellison argues the merger will help keep linear TV assets viable, which could stabilize legacy cash flows — but execution risk on integration and monetization remains. Paramount CEO says WBD merger will help keep linear TV assets afloat
- Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary highlights that competitors (notably Netflix) stepping away from the bidding removes some strategic uncertainty — a mixed signal for PSKY that reduces competitive noise but leaves integration and leverage questions in focus. The Art of the Walk-Away: Netflix Wins by Losing the WBD Deal (PSKY)
- Negative Sentiment: Rating agencies have reacted quickly: Fitch downgraded Paramount after the deal announcement, citing complexity and credit risk — a move that raises borrowing costs and investor concern. Fitch Downgrades Paramount After Warner Bros. Deal Announcement
- Negative Sentiment: Reports say Paramount’s post-deal net debt could approach ~$79B and some headlines describe debt being viewed at “junk” levels — a substantial leverage load that increases refinancing and liquidity risk. Paramount’s debt cut to junk status after Warner Bros. deal
- Negative Sentiment: CEO confirmed roughly $79B net debt and said there are no plans to sell cable assets — investors worry about limited deleveraging options and high interest-service exposure. Paramount CEO says Warner Bros tie-up to carry $79 billion net debt, no cable asset sales planned
- Negative Sentiment: Reports of planned $6B in cost cuts and widespread staff fears point to sizable layoffs and execution risk during integration, which could depress near-term morale and content output. Paramount Skydance, Warner Bros. staffers fear devastating layoffs following merger: reports
- Negative Sentiment: Critical analyst pieces warn of execution, integration and balance-sheet risks tied to the transaction, adding to investor skepticism. Paramount Skydance: Be Careful What You Wish For, Mr. Ellison
Paramount Skydance Company Profile
Paramount Skydance Media Group (Nasdaq: PSKY) is a media and entertainment company created through the proposed combination of Paramount Global’s filmed entertainment and streaming operations with Skydance Media, a privately held content studio. The combined business will encompass the development, production and distribution of feature films, television programming and digital content, drawing on a library of legacy Paramount Pictures franchises alongside Skydance’s blockbuster tentpoles and animation slate.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Paramount Skydance
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- America’s 1776 happening again
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- I’m 70 With $1.5M: Would Converting $120K a Year to a Roth Be Smart or a Costly Mistake? (Ask An Advisor)
- ALERT: Drop these 5 stocks before the market opens tomorrow!
Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Skydance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Skydance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.