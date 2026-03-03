Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) Cut to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Research downgraded Par Pacific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Par Pacific in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Par Pacific from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Par Pacific from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Par Pacific in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.33.

Par Pacific stock opened at $46.04 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.59 and a 200-day moving average of $38.23. Par Pacific has a 52-week low of $11.86 and a 52-week high of $48.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.16.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.04). Par Pacific had a return on equity of 30.19% and a net margin of 4.95%.The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.79) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Par Pacific will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Par Pacific by 157.4% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Par Pacific during the third quarter worth $44,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in Par Pacific during the third quarter worth $48,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Par Pacific by 81.1% in the second quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in Par Pacific during the third quarter valued at $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc (NYSE: PARR) is a diversified downstream energy company engaged in the refining, marketing and logistics of petroleum products. Through its subsidiaries, Par Pacific operates the Par Hawaii Refinery on the island of Oʻahu, which processes crude oil into transportation fuels such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, as well as asphalt, petroleum coke and sulfur. In the Rocky Mountain region, the company owns and operates the Salt Lake City Refinery in Utah and associated logistics infrastructure, including pipelines and storage terminals, to support both crude supply and product distribution.

In marketing its refined products, Par Pacific maintains a network of branded and unbranded wholesale accounts across Hawaii and the U.S.

