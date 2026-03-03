Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.24), FiscalAI reports. Oxford Square Capital had a positive return on equity of 14.80% and a negative net margin of 6.39%.The business had revenue of ($10.71) million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.15 million.

Oxford Square Capital Stock Up 2.8%

Shares of OXSQ opened at $1.82 on Tuesday. Oxford Square Capital has a fifty-two week low of $1.56 and a fifty-two week high of $2.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.88. The firm has a market cap of $148.64 million, a PE ratio of -45.50 and a beta of 0.53.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Oxford Square Capital by 65.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 763,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 301,741 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Oxford Square Capital by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 468,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 20,205 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Oxford Square Capital by 167.2% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 512,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 320,467 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Oxford Square Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Oxford Square Capital by 68.0% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 130,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 52,857 shares in the last quarter. 6.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Oxford Square Capital in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Oxford Square Capital Company Profile

Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) is a publicly traded business development company that provides flexible financing solutions to U.S. middle-market companies. Chartered as a closed-end management investment company, Oxford Square Capital seeks to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in secured loans, mezzanine debt and equity co-investments. The firm targets businesses with established cash flows, offering tailored capital structures designed to support growth, recapitalizations and acquisitions.

The company’s investment strategy focuses on senior secured first-lien and second-lien loans, subordinated debt and preferred and common equity stakes.

