Orient Overseas International (OTCMKTS:OROVY) Sets New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Orient Overseas International Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OROVY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $98.70 and last traded at $98.70, with a volume of 214 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $87.68.
Orient Overseas International Stock Performance
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.79 and its 200-day moving average is $83.93.
About Orient Overseas International
Orient Overseas International Ltd is a Hong Kong–based investment holding company with core interests in maritime transport and related logistics services. Through its principal operating subsidiary, Orient Overseas Container Line (OOCL), the group specializes in international container shipping, offering scheduled services across major east–west and north–south trade routes. The company’s operations encompass vessel chartering, container manufacturing, terminal management and intermodal transport solutions.
Founded from roots dating back to the mid-20th century maritime expansion in Asia, Orient Overseas International has grown into a global operator serving ports in Asia, Europe, North America, Latin America, the Middle East and Australasia.
