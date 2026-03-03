Organization of Football Prognostics (OTCMKTS:GOFPY) and Lottery.com (NASDAQ:SEGG) Head to Head Analysis

Lottery.com (NASDAQ:SEGG – Get Free Report) and Organization of Football Prognostics (OTCMKTS:GOFPY – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Lottery.com and Organization of Football Prognostics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lottery.com -2,270.88% -75.62% -35.26% Organization of Football Prognostics N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Lottery.com and Organization of Football Prognostics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lottery.com 1 0 1 0 2.00 Organization of Football Prognostics 0 0 0 0 0.00

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Lottery.com presently has a consensus price target of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,880.20%. Given Lottery.com’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Lottery.com is more favorable than Organization of Football Prognostics.

7.7% of Lottery.com shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Organization of Football Prognostics shares are held by institutional investors. 20.8% of Lottery.com shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Lottery.com and Organization of Football Prognostics”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lottery.com $1.07 million 11.93 -$28.54 million ($3.89) -0.26 Organization of Football Prognostics N/A N/A N/A C$0.23 38.36

Organization of Football Prognostics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Lottery.com. Lottery.com is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Organization of Football Prognostics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Lottery.com beats Organization of Football Prognostics on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lottery.com

Lottery.com Inc., a digital publisher, provides lottery data results, jackpots, results, and other data. The company delivers daily results of approximately 800 domestic and international lottery games from 40 countries, including the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom to 400 digital publishers and media organizations. Lottery.com Inc. is headquartered in Spicewood, Texas.

About Organization of Football Prognostics

Organization of Football Prognostics S.A., together with its subsidiaries, operates and manages numerical lottery and sports betting games in Greece. The company operates through Lotteries, Betting (Land Based), Online Betting, Other Online Games, Instant & Passives, VLTs (video lottery terminals), Telecommunication & eMoney Services, and Other segments. It holds rights to conduct, manage, organize, and operate numerical lottery games, betting games, passive and instant lotteries, VLTs, and terrestrial and online horseracing mutual betting. The company's sports betting games category includes the fixed odds game comprising PAME STOIXIMA, and the mutual betting games, such as PROPO, PROPOGOAL, HORSE RACING STOIXIMA, POWERSPIN, and PAME STOIXIMA virtual sports; numerical lottery games comprise the fixed odds games, such as KINO, SUPER 3, and EXTRA 5, as well as the mutual games, including TZOKER, LOTTO, and PROTO; passive lotteries include LAIKO, ETHNIKO, and STATE; and instant lotteries comprise the SCRATCH Luck. In addition, it provides transaction services through electronic means; intangible talk time selling and bill payments services; and software services. The company also holds license for the instalment and operation of VLTs under the brand name PLAY. It provides its products and services through a franchised retail network, and online betting and gaming platforms. The company also offers its products and services through sales and distribution networks, including agents, street vendors, and retailers. Organization of Football Prognostics S.A. was founded in 1958 and is based in Athens, Greece.

