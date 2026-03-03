O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,416,407 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 753,356 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $600,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ORLY. Nemes Rush Group LLC raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 315 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 127.7% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 271 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Aspect Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3,036.4% in the second quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 345 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,400.0% in the second quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 345 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $114.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Truist Financial set a $107.00 price objective on O’Reilly Automotive and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $109.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Mizuho set a $105.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.26.

O'Reilly Automotive Price Performance

ORLY opened at $95.03 on Tuesday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.55 and a 12 month high of $108.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $94.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.63.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.01). O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 239.04% and a net margin of 14.27%.The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $9.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. O’Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.100-3.200 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 earnings per share for the current year.

About O'Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc is a leading retailer and distributor in the automotive aftermarket, supplying parts, tools, supplies and accessories for both professional service providers and do‑it‑yourself (DIY) customers. The company’s product assortment covers replacement parts, maintenance items, performance parts, collision components and shop equipment, complemented by diagnostic tools, batteries, chemicals and consumables. O’Reilly serves customers through company-operated retail stores, commercial sales programs for repair shops and maintenance fleets, and digital channels that support parts lookup, ordering and fulfillment.

The company operates a broad supply chain that includes regional distribution centers to support rapid replenishment of store inventory and commercial deliveries.

