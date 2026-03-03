Oracle Corporation $ORCL Holdings Lowered by First Eagle Investment Management LLC

First Eagle Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 20.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,839,413 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 2,309,153 shares during the period. Oracle makes up approximately 4.5% of First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,485,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the second quarter valued at about $4,275,378,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 2,062.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,227,252 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,595,072,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800,546 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Oracle by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 168,960,500 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $47,518,451,000 after purchasing an additional 4,681,626 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Oracle by 333.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,238,006 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,473,137,000 after purchasing an additional 4,030,382 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Oracle by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,839,166 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,932,507,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619,722 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of ORCL opened at $149.32 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $173.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $223.14. Oracle Corporation has a 52 week low of $118.86 and a 52 week high of $345.72. The stock has a market cap of $429.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.66.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $16.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 70.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 9th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 9th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ORCL. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $290.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $313.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In related news, CEO Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.23, for a total transaction of $1,552,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 134,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,805,476.90. The trade was a 6.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 2,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.61, for a total value of $437,064.03. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 25,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,032,429.56. The trade was a 7.99% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 72,223 shares of company stock worth $13,689,064 over the last 90 days. 40.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle’s product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

