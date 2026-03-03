OR Royalties Inc. $OR Stock Holdings Cut by Sprott Inc.

Sprott Inc. lowered its position in OR Royalties Inc. (NYSE:OR – Free Report) by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,860,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 606,835 shares during the period. OR Royalties comprises about 4.0% of Sprott Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Sprott Inc. owned about 1.52% of OR Royalties worth $114,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in OR. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in OR Royalties in the 2nd quarter worth about $96,617,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of OR Royalties by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 5,419,246 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $139,006,000 after buying an additional 1,648,567 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of OR Royalties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,210,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OR Royalties by 152.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,256,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,539,000 after acquiring an additional 758,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OR Royalties during the third quarter valued at approximately $14,998,000. 68.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OR Royalties Stock Performance

Shares of OR opened at $47.72 on Tuesday. OR Royalties Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.61 and a fifty-two week high of $48.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.26 and a 200 day moving average of $36.97. The firm has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.78 and a beta of 0.75.

OR Royalties Dividend Announcement

OR Royalties ( NYSE:OR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $90.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.80 million. OR Royalties had a net margin of 74.30% and a return on equity of 12.73%. As a group, research analysts predict that OR Royalties Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. OR Royalties’s payout ratio is currently 20.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on OR. Wall Street Zen cut OR Royalties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 21st. Zacks Research upgraded OR Royalties from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of OR Royalties from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. TD Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of OR Royalties in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of OR Royalties in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.25.

OR Royalties Company Profile

OR Royalties PLC (NYSE: OR) is a closed-ended investment company that specializes in acquiring and managing royalty interests in life science and pharmaceutical products. The company provides capital to biotechnology, specialty pharmaceutical and medical device companies in exchange for a share of future sales revenues. By focusing on royalties secured against marketed products, OR Royalties aims to deliver income and growth potential while minimizing the development and commercialization risks typically associated with direct equity stakes.

The company’s core activities include sourcing royalty transactions, structuring bespoke financing solutions and actively monitoring a diversified portfolio of assets.

