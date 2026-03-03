Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) Cut to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday.

OPRT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Oportun Financial in a research report on Monday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Oportun Financial from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.50 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Oportun Financial in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oportun Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.17.

Oportun Financial Trading Up 3.7%

Oportun Financial stock opened at $5.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.97 million, a P/E ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.18. Oportun Financial has a twelve month low of $4.05 and a twelve month high of $7.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.55.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $247.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.48 million. Oportun Financial had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 2.64%.Oportun Financial has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.650 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Oportun Financial will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Oportun Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Oportun Financial by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 51,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 2,817 shares during the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Oportun Financial by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in Oportun Financial by 192.9% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 5,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,671 shares during the last quarter. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Oportun Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Oportun Financial by 11.7% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 56,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 5,908 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

About Oportun Financial

Oportun Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: OPRT) is a financial technology company that provides consumer lending products aimed at serving the underbanked and credit-invisible population in the United States. Headquartered in Redwood City, California, Oportun operates a digital platform that enables borrowers to access credit through unsecured personal installment loans, secured credit-builder loans and a proprietary mobile wallet. The company leverages machine learning and alternative data sources to assess creditworthiness, extending financial services to customers with limited or no traditional credit history.

The company’s core offerings include fixed-term installment loans designed to help individuals cover unexpected expenses, consolidate debt or build credit.

