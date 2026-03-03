OpenEden OpenDollar (USDO) Price Reaches $1.00 on Major Exchanges

OpenEden OpenDollar (USDO) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 3rd. One OpenEden OpenDollar token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001493 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, OpenEden OpenDollar has traded down 0% against the US dollar. OpenEden OpenDollar has a market capitalization of $275.10 million and approximately $2.66 thousand worth of OpenEden OpenDollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get OpenEden OpenDollar alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69,181.84 or 1.00403018 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67,270.95 or 1.00322264 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

OpenEden OpenDollar Profile

OpenEden OpenDollar launched on January 12th, 2025. OpenEden OpenDollar’s total supply is 61,853,609 tokens and its circulating supply is 275,415,021 tokens. The official website for OpenEden OpenDollar is openeden.com. OpenEden OpenDollar’s official Twitter account is @openeden_x.

Buying and Selling OpenEden OpenDollar

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenEden OpenDollar (USDO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the Ethereum platform. OpenEden OpenDollar has a current supply of 61,848,329.58190271 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of OpenEden OpenDollar is 0.99849934 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://openeden.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenEden OpenDollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OpenEden OpenDollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OpenEden OpenDollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OpenEden OpenDollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OpenEden OpenDollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.