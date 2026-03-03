ONEX (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Shares of ONEX Corporation (OTCMKTS:ONEXF – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $73.42, but opened at $76.5750. ONEX shares last traded at $76.5950, with a volume of 332 shares trading hands.

ONEX Stock Up 4.5%

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.84. The firm has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.24.

ONEX (OTCMKTS:ONEXF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 20th. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ONEX had a net margin of 68.63% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The firm had revenue of $234.00 million during the quarter.

About ONEX

Onex Corporation is a Toronto‐based investment firm specializing in private equity and credit strategies across a range of industries. The company raises capital through independently managed funds and deploys it in buyouts, recapitalizations and growth investments targeting companies with strong management teams and potential for operational improvement. Onex also manages a public markets platform that invests in publicly traded companies, employing a value‐oriented approach to create long‐term shareholder value.

Through its private equity arm, Onex Partners, the firm pursues transactions in sectors such as aerospace and defense, healthcare, financial services, industrial manufacturing and packaging.

