Once Upon A Farm (NYSE:OFRM) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Bank of America

Stock analysts at Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Once Upon A Farm (NYSE:OFRM – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the organic kids food company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.94% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on OFRM. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Once Upon A Farm in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Zacks Research upgraded Once Upon A Farm to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Once Upon A Farm in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Once Upon A Farm to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.50.

OFRM opened at $23.65 on Tuesday. Once Upon A Farm has a twelve month low of $20.11 and a twelve month high of $27.00.

In other Once Upon A Farm news, Director Walter E. Iv Robb purchased 5,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $99,990.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 145,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,627,460. This trade represents a 3.96% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Once Upon A Farm (NYSE: OFRM) is a U.S.-based producer of refrigerated organic foods for infants, toddlers and young children. The company’s product lineup emphasizes cold-pressed, organic purees, blends and smoothies formulated for early childhood nutrition. Its offerings are positioned around whole-food ingredients, limited processing and claims of no artificial preservatives or added sugars, with packaging designed for convenience and on-the-go feeding.

Once Upon A Farm distributes its products through a combination of retail and direct-to-consumer channels, serving customers primarily across the United States.

