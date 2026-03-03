Once Upon A Farm (NYSE:OFRM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Barclays

Equities researchers at Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Once Upon A Farm (NYSE:OFRM – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the organic kids food company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.71% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on OFRM. Evercore assumed coverage on Once Upon A Farm in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Once Upon A Farm in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Once Upon A Farm in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Once Upon A Farm in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Once Upon A Farm in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.38.

Get Once Upon A Farm alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on OFRM

Once Upon A Farm Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of NYSE:OFRM opened at $23.65 on Tuesday. Once Upon A Farm has a one year low of $20.11 and a one year high of $27.00.

In related news, Director Walter E. Iv Robb acquired 5,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $99,990.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 145,970 shares in the company, valued at $2,627,460. This represents a 3.96% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Once Upon A Farm Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Once Upon A Farm (NYSE: OFRM) is a U.S.-based producer of refrigerated organic foods for infants, toddlers and young children. The company’s product lineup emphasizes cold-pressed, organic purees, blends and smoothies formulated for early childhood nutrition. Its offerings are positioned around whole-food ingredients, limited processing and claims of no artificial preservatives or added sugars, with packaging designed for convenience and on-the-go feeding.

Once Upon A Farm distributes its products through a combination of retail and direct-to-consumer channels, serving customers primarily across the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Once Upon A Farm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Once Upon A Farm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.