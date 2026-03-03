OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The investment management company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.03), Zacks reports. OFS Capital had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The firm had revenue of ($17.96) million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.50 million.

OFS Capital Stock Performance

OFS Capital stock opened at $4.20 on Tuesday. OFS Capital has a 52 week low of $3.98 and a 52 week high of $9.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Noble Financial started coverage on OFS Capital in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Loop Capital set a $7.00 price target on OFS Capital in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of OFS Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Capital One Financial set a $7.00 target price on shares of OFS Capital in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of OFS Capital from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $7.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OFS. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in OFS Capital by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of OFS Capital by 245.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,079 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 5,029 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OFS Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OFS Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in OFS Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

About OFS Capital

OFS Capital Corporation (NASDAQ: OFS) is a business development company (BDC) that provides customized debt and equity financing solutions to U.S. middle-market companies. As an externally managed BDC, OFS Capital focuses on sponsoring capital structures that support growth initiatives, recapitalizations, acquisitions and other strategic transactions. The firm targets companies that demonstrate strong cash flow potential and scalable business models across a range of industries.

The company’s investment portfolio typically includes senior secured loans, unitranche facilities, mezzanine debt and equity co-investments.

Featured Articles

